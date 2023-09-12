 Man killed after stabbing UPDF soldier in Somalia

Ugandan soldiers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) foiled an attempt to breach security at Madina gate in Mogadishu, Somalia which gives access to the basecamp from the city centre on Sunday. According to the statement issued by ATMIS, an unidentified man attempted to gain access into the basecamp which houses the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) and United Nations (UN) offices, without undergoing the mandatory security screening. “A vigilant soldier on duty promptly approached the individual, requesting compliance with standard security procedures, including passing through the security scanner for routine security checks. Unfortunately, the individual declined to cooperate and became violent, brandished a knife, and attacked the soldier stabbing him three times on the stomach, the neck and the shoulder” the statement said. In a swift response to the immediate threat, another soldier stationed at the access point neutralised the individual responsible for the attack. ATMIS acknowledges and commends the swift actions of the soldiers involved in this incident. The soldier who sustained serious injuries during this incident was evacuated to ATMIS Level 2 Hospital in Mogadishu and is currently receiving intensive medical care. Both ATMIS and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) are actively conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident.