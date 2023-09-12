Police arrests father who killed his wife and their 3 children

The Territorial Police in Greater Bushenyi and Rubirizi, has in custody, a one Denis Owoyesigyire, a 40-year-old, peasant of Munyonyi II “A” cell, in Rubirizi district, for the gruesome murder by hacking of his wife and 3 children on September, 9, 2023.

SCP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson said, “The facts gathered reveal that the suspect returned home, late at night, while drunk, and started quarrelling with his wife, Musimenta Asanasi, a 28-year-old. He picked a machete, and cut his wife on the head and hands, killing her instantly.”

He immediately after attacked his children, and hacked Akandwanaho Andrew, aged four, on the head, Akanyijuka Javira, a three-year-old female juvenile, was cut on the waist. He further picked up their two-month-old son, Atwijukire Davis, and smashed his head.

“The suspect, after killing his wife and three children, escaped to his father’s home where he was arrested,” Enanga said.

Enanga strongly condemned such cruel and inhuman acts of violence, more so within the family.

As indicated, children in toxic domestic settings continue to be at risk. It is unfortunate that the family was killed by a suspect, who was supposed to keep them safe. The suspect is being charged with four counts of murder.