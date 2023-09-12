26.7 C
UPDF soldiers under ATMIS conclude training on heavy equipment operation

By Our Reporter

Fourteen Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have completed intensive training on heavy equipment operation and maintenance.

The four-week training facilitated by ATMIS focused on forklift operations, basic machine maintenance, machine service and safety and risk management.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, in Mogadishu, Sector One commander Brigadier General Peter Omola, congratulated the participants for completing the training which included both theory and practicals.

Brig. Omola said the skills learned would come in handy in their daily duties in Somalia and after completion of their tour of duty in the Horn of Africa country.

Major Albert Okua Sector One Commanding Officer in charge of Heavy Equipment thanked Brig. Omola for giving the soldiers the opportunity to train in handling heavy machines.

Major Okua noted the additional manpower would enable his department to deploy heavy equipment equitably in ATMIS areas of responsibility.

“Heavy equipment is force enablers that help smoothen ongoing operation. The trained personnel have acquired the needed skills and are ready for deployment,” said Maj Okua.

