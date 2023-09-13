Fire guts NMS warehouses, interrupts mosquito distribution across the country

Fire has gutted one of the private warehouses rented by National Medical Stores (NMS) in Entebbe adjacent to Entebbe airport. The incident was confirmed by Sheila Nduhukire, the spokesperson of National Medical Stores.

It happened at a time when the government is distributing 28.5 million Long Lasting Insecticide treated mosquito Nets (LLINs) across the country. The exercise is part of the efforts to reduce Malaria morbidity and mortality.

Nduhukire said the private warehouses we had rented for storing mosquito nets. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire and are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause.

At the outbreak of fire, she said emergency Fire services were promptly notified and firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire.

“NMS extends its deepest appreciation to the Uganda Police fire brigade and the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) for their swift response and professionalism during this incident,” she said.

She stated thought mosquito nets were comprehensively insured to minimize any unexpected loss, NMS has activated its Business Continuity Plan to ensure uninterrupted supply of mosquito nets to Ugandans.