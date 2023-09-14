ICT regulators meeting of Northern Corridor Integration Projects kick off in Rwanda

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Regulators meeting of Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs) to review the implementation of the One Network Area (ONA) has kicked off in Rwanda.

The member states of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects are Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Kenya.

The meeting is expected to review the emerging issues from the implementation of the ONA including review of roaming charges within the region, SMS and Data frameworks as directed during the 14th Summit of Heads of State in 2018.

The Uganda delegation is led by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National Guidance-Dr. Aminah Zawedde and includes; Ag. Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)-Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the National Coordinator of the Northern Projects-Amb Richard Kabonero, and Amb. Margret Kedisi-Charge D’Affares a.i and Deputy Head of Mission-Uganda High Commission, Kigali.

The Rwanda Delegation is led by the Permanent Secretary of ICT and Innovation- Mr. Yves Iradukunda who is accompanied by staff from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authurity (RURA). South Sudan delegation is led the Director for Planning and Business Development-Eng. Simon Philip Ali, while the Kenya delegation is led by Ms. Eva Mwasho, Senior Interconnection Tariff Officer of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The two-day European Union-facilitated meeting is expected to make recommendations on issues affecting the full implementation of ONA as well as the harmonization of payment systems in the region