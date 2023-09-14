Over 450 students graduate from Victoria University

At least 458 students have graduated in various disciplines from Victoria University.

Speaking during the 7th Graduation Ceremony that took place at Kololo ceremonial grounds, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor said the university has taken a unique approach to ensure that students do not just leave with credentials, but also with the practical experience necessary to thrive in the competitive job market.

“We have made it a priority to equip our students with essential digital skills. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our graduands for their remarkable journey at Victoria University, which has been marked by nothing but exceptional achievements. I commend them for their outstanding determination and resilience, which have brought us to this momentous day,” he said.

He emphasized that the education they have acquired at Victoria University goes beyond being a mere transcript; it serves as a passport, empowering them to confidently navigate the future, whether it is within or outside the country, regardless of the challenges they may encounter.

He said at Victoria University, they place a strong emphasis on experiential learning, firmly believing in the idea of learning through practical experience.

Representing the Minister of Education and Sports, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said to urged granduands to be resilient, embrace life-long learning, keep yourselves informed, and endeavor to live a life of service to God as you pursue your passion and goals.

His Excellence Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam the Secretary General of Organization of Southern Corporation shares his wisdom and inspiration with Victoria University Vice Chancellor and another guest.

“To navigate your career path, you must keep in tune with emerging technologies, adopt innovative approaches, and learn a wide range of skills that will enable you to thrive,” he said.

” I request that we focus on innovation. We do not want to keep importing these gadgets and equipment. We want to innovate and have them produced in Uganda. Home-grown technology is what is sustainable,” he said.

Victory University is owned by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and has progressively grown ever since its inception hardly ten years ago.