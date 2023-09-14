Salva Kiir jets in Uganda for peace talks with Museveni

President of South Sudan Salva Kiir has jetted in at Entebbe State House this morning on a one-day state visit where he is expected to hold talks with President Yoweri Museveni on bilateral relations and regional peace, according to his press office.

“The two leaders will also discuss regional peace and security, particularly the crisis in Sudan and the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the press office added in a statement.

According to South Sudan’s presidential Affairs minister, Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the two principals will further explore the Revitalized peace agreement that ended the civil war in South Sudan.

An estimated 450,000 people were killed and over two million displaced during the war.

The president was seen off Juba International Airport by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and other senior government officials.