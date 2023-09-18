Academic Families organizes overseas boarding school’s expo

Academic Families, a leading UK-based education consultancy, has announced the upcoming “Overseas Boarding Schools Expo” to be held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel on September 25.

The one-day educational fair aims to provide valuable insights and support for parents, students, and guardians seeking international school placements in the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.

The inspiration behind organizing this education fair for the Ugandan community is rooted in Academic Families’ seven years of experience successfully placing students from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda into UK boarding schools. During this period, Academic Families has received referrals from satisfied clients, leading to its expansion across East Africa. In an effort to provide tailored educational solutions, the consultancy team has conducted two visits to Uganda to gain a deep understanding of the unique requirements of local families seeking international boarding education.

MBE Lorna Clayton, Managing Director and Founder, Academic Families, emphasized, “Our goal is to introduce carefully selected top boarding schools to Ugandan families. We want parents and guardians to understand firsthand that their children are highly valued in UK and Canadian boarding schools. This event offers a unique opportunity for families to engage with representatives from prestigious institutions and have their questions answered.”

The participating schools in the Overseas Boarding Schools Expo include: Roedean School, Rossall School, Royal Hospital School, Bedford School and Felsted School.

Academic Families Education Consultants will also be available at the event to provide guidance on choosing the right school and to support families in finding the best educational fit for their children. They emphasize the importance of focusing on the child’s individual requirements and aspirations rather than geographical location, as Academic Families can provide local support through their guardianship program.

To make the most out of this educational fair, attendees are encouraged to think ahead about their preferences, book consultations with education consultants, and research the participating schools to have prepared questions ready for their representatives. The event promises to be an invaluable resource for those seeking international education opportunities.