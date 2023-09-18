Police warns NUP against defying its orders

The Police have warned the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party against defying its decision to suspend the national mobilization.

Last week, police suspended mobilisation activities of the NUP party, citing blatant bleaching of the given guidelines.

“We will not look on as the country burns due to NUP’s violent rallies that have at times led to loss of lives while at the same time promoting sectarianism, Deputy IGP Maj Gen Tumusiime Kasigazi said in a statement.

Following a police statement, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine said as soon as they announced our mobilisation activities, police immediately started issuing terror threats, which they believe were intended to block them from doing activities in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

“We have a duty and obligation not to abide by any illegal, unjust orders. To obey them would be to betray and commit an offence against our people,” he said.

Speaking earlier today, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said while NUP insisted that their mobilization tours were peaceful, they had credible intelligence that they were determined to confront police and attract ugly scenes, which would lead to disruptions of unregulated crowds.

“They (NUP) have definitely indicated that they are going to proceed with the second phase, but they must be aware that, as the police, we have a duty to police public meetings in a proportionate manner,” he said.