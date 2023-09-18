UMC discharges Ssegirinya, jets into the country

Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya has been discharged from UMC hospital in Amsterdam, Netherlands where he has been undertaking treatment.

The revelation was made by Alex Luwemba, the personal assistant of Ssegirinya. Ssegirinya is today expected to jet into Uganda after more than one month out of the country.

Ssegirinya, who has recently been in poor health, while in prison, was recently admitted to hospital in Amsterdam. Prior, he was admitted to Mengo hospital before traveling to Agha Khan Hospital and later UMC hospital in Netherlands.

On discharging him, Ssegirinya said he has been battling skin cancer, hypertension and lung infection. He was discharged from the hospital after doctors were satisfied that he would be fine. “I am still unwell, and will be visiting the facility for checkups,” Ssegirinya said.

Earlier the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and the National Unity Platform faulted Ssegirinya for failure to petition the medical board, office of the speaker and clerk before jetting out for treatment.

“If you have an issue and you don’t know how to go about it, please approach the office of the clerk for guidance on how the procedure is done,” he said.

The leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga said Ssegirinya traveled to the Netherlands without notifying his office or the NUP party headquarters.

He said that he has communicated the matter to the party leadership, including President Robert Kyagulanyi.

Chris Obore, the Director of Communication at parliament said the House cannot neglect any MP when they have health complications. He said that there is an insurance scheme for each member and immediate family, but that Parliament only foots the medical bills for treatment outside the country upon clearance by the Medical Board.

He faulted Ssegirinya for traveling abroad for medical attention without the Medical Board’s clearance and without notifying the Speaker of Parliament or the Leader of the Opposition. He said that this makes it difficult for Parliament to process public funds for Ssegirinya’s treatment.

“Ssegirinya’s handlers have been reaching out to Parliament and that the procedure for seeking medical treatment outside the country has been explained to them. He said that it is not a good example to go to social media to attract public sympathy while ignoring the law,” he said.