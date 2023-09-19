Two police officers dismissed from force, charged to court for attempted murder

The Territorial Police in Busoga North and Greater Bushenyi have dismissed two of their own officers and charged them to court on charges related to attempted murder and threatening violence.

In the first incident recorded in Kaliro District, eastern Uganda, the policeman identified as D/C Bwire Moses Mangeni, 27, was charged with discreditable conduct and attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to kill Police Constable Kutosi Tyson in an incident which occurred last Tuesday, September 12, 2023, around 11 pm.

According to SCP Enanga, it is alleged that “the suspected on the fateful day had requested for keys to the police motorcycle from the victim officer so as to travel to his home village in Busia district but was denied the motorcycle which was the only transport at Namugongo Police Post in Kaliro.”

Enanga said that this angered the suspect and picked a hoe and hacked PC Kutosi inflicting injuries on him.

“Immediately after, he picked a gun with 30 rounds and fired all the bullets. Several bullet holes were found in the room of the OC post,” Enanga revealed.

Following efforts by fellow officers, the suspect was arrested as he handed over the gun with an empty magazine at Kaliro NTC.

“He appeared in court on the 15.09.2025, on charges of attempted murder. The victim PC Kutosi was rushed to Musana HC for treatment,” said Enanga.

In the second incident registered in Sheema District (Greater Bushenyi), police also charged CPL Ambrose Katumwehe, a 57-year-old, police officer attached to Kanekye Police Post, Kashozi division, with threatening violence, against Nakyanzi caroline, a barmaid in Kanekye trading centre on the same day, Tuesday, 12, September, 2023 at around 11 pm.

“The suspect, while in a drunken state, and armed with a gun, threatened to fire bullets at the victim’s door if she failed to open it. Shortly after, he fired 3 bullets at her door, which prompted an alarm. The suspect returned to his post and was arrested by the DPC and team. The fun was recovered, cartridges and exhibited. He was charged with Attempted Murder and threatening violence,” said Enanga.

Police condemned the acts of violence and attempted murder, reiterating that force as an institution continues to hold officers who commit acts of violence, accountable.

“We stand for rule of law and will not tolerate such acts of impunity, within our rank and file,” Enanga noted.