Habitat for Humanity moves to support impoverished people living in informal settlements

Habitat for Humanity moves to support the impoverished people living in informal settlements, Eagle Online has learnt. The revelation was made by Robert Otim, the National Director of Habitat for Humanity Uganda.

Uganda is facing a housing deficit that continues to grow. Statistics by Habitat for Humanity and government and National planning Authority indicate that every year we need at least about 200,000 units to be constructed to address the housing deficit, unfortunately we can only build 60,000 homes.

Speaking during a media dialogue, Otim said Uganda is one of the countries across the world that received the award to launch a Global advocacy campaign for affordable housing. The campaign is aimed at addressing three aspects within the informal settlements which include security of land tenure, hygiene and sanitation and others.

“We are aware of the complexities and the challenges that relate to land tenure and displacement evictions that are very rampant within our country. This campaign seeks to review some of the guidelines and policies particularly to support the less privileged communities that live in informal settlements,” Otim said.

As Habitat for Humanity having served in this country for the last 40 years and having built over 40,000 homes impacting over 240,000 people. We want to ensure that we scale up our efforts, especially in informal settlements, the other aspects.

The campaign is considering inclusive participation. This campaign seeks to uplift the voices of the less privileged people living in informal settlements. That their voices can be heard and participate in engagements that support developments within their settlements.

The other aspect is on the basic Services, Hygiene and sanitation, access to clean water in informal settlements. We are appealing to Partners who work within the informal settlements to work together and enable communities to live and thrive decently.

“We already recognize some Partners like the Catholic Relief Services, National Water and Sewerage Corporation and Uganda water and sanitation that have shown interest to work with Habitat for Humanity,” he said.

Habitat’s Paul Mayende, said the biggest problem is that we don’t see people; we see crime, drugs, and others. The moment we stop seeing that, we shall take action.

“Everyone who comes into the urban center is not going to sleep on the street or in a bus, they are going to require a house to sleep in but the houses are very expensive. So, we can work with the government to see that the houses that are being established are moderately affordable,” he said.

He we are closely working with the ministry of lands and Real Estate agents to see what opportunities we can put together as far as technology is concerned to make sure that affordable housing is achieved in this country.