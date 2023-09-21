ICC proposal for cybercrimes law is flawed process for chief prosecutor to have relevance

By Dr. David Matsanga in London UK.

I speak my MIND. If you hate me that it’s okay for me but I will not side with ICC until the Maker calls me. It’s time we come to a unanimous conclusion that ICC was a judicial mistake and disaster which existed from the inception.

The truth is it is at its degradation, decline and the ultimate fall from grace which is so synonymous to those who sit on the ivory tower of this court. Misplaced, delusional and inept, they keep on boxing shadows and chasing non-existent mirages. This another mirage project to earn the green backs.

If their recent intention to enact a Law that gags Social Media users through Cyber Law is a manifestation of a small intellect getting smaller, how low can this court sink?

From being a respectable international court, it ought to be, it has vitiated and become a third-rate conduit for manipulation by sinister organizations and entities like the Open Society Foundation.

It’s such a shame that ICC, a body that should be an embodiment of liberty and international justice has conferred upon itself the illegitimate duty to muzzle free speech.

However, be as it may, for ICC these are just the last straws of the failed court trying to clutch on in a bid to muster some relevance. It’s crystal clear that since its formation, the Court has not been able to prosecute any serious case under its jurisdiction and deliver justice to the victims that run to it for justice.

Instead, the Court has been over the years used by USA and France to intimidate, discriminate and recolonize the poor Third World countries, a majority of which are in Africa. Look at the African cases all FAKED to destroy our continent.

It’s an overstretched imagination and illusion of thought to expect that The Hague based Court will investigate and prosecute any hacking crimes that violate existing international law and bring culprits to book, that’s a no mean fete for the clueless investigators at ICC.

The idea of this Law being championed by the ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is nothing but another pretext for the Court to crackdown on its critics with frivolous evidence that is neither here nor there.

Therefore, as I have said before, Africa has no business being in this STUPID court called ICC. Let Africa QUIT the ICC and rebuild its own court that was established.

The ICC should focus more on what is on its plate currently and stop dashing for that which it cannot even chew. The law is being made to curtail RUSSIA and those countries U.S.A. fears most.

Dr. David Nyekorach -Matsanga

Chairman Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd

Thanks God bless