Gov’t, Turkish company partner to setup state of the art multipurpose indoor sports complex at Lugogo

The government of Uganda has partnered with Summa, a Turkish construction company, to construct a modern state of the art multipurpose indoor sports complex with a seating capacity of 15,000 people.

The complex will be set up at the premises of the National Council of Sports (NCS) at Lugogo, Kampala.

This was revealed on September 19, as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni met with the Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang and officials from Summa Construction Company.

President Museveni welcomed Summa Construction Company to Uganda and pledged government’s support towards the construction of the complex.

The First Lady Maama Janet thanked Ogwang and his team for their unwavering effort towards the project, which she said is going to promote the sports sector in the country.

The officials briefed the President and the First Lady that the complex will include a multipurpose indoor Arena with the seating capacity of 15,000 people, a small indoor sports Arena with a seating capacity of 3,000 people, a 25m- eight (8) lane swimming pool, a multi-purpose standard pitch and an athlete hostel with a capacity of 60 people.

The Complex will also have an accommodation facility with 120 rooms as well as a showroom, shopping center and a state-of-the-art fitness gym, among other amenities.

The technical team also informed the President that the current state of the sports facilities at Lugogo does not meet the standard to host international competitions and yet such international events are in one way or the other drivers of economic success because they generate revenue while at the same time create jobs and more investments.

Mr. Murat Altun, the Project Manager of Summa construction Company said as a firm they are ready to work on the project and will complete it on time. He added that their construction company has been able to successfully set up projects in various countries such as Rwanda.