Over 350 business leaders participate in Uganda’s inaugural business network international

Over 350 business leaders from East Africa, Asia, Nigeria and the Middle East have convened to learn, network, and grow their businesses.

BNI is the world’s largest referral networking organisation with over 470,000 members in over 200countries.

The BNI Founder, Dr. Ivan Misner, said that in the last twelve months, BNI worldwide has generated over $22.6 billion in business for its members all around the world.

“If you were to take a look at the United Nations estimates of Gross Domestic Product around the world, the combined GDP of 114 countries in the world would be a lower than what BNI has generated for its members around the world in the last 12 months,” he said

The inaugural East African Convention took place last year in Nairobi Kenya, and the 2023 Convention in Uganda featured a variety of speakers, including a keynote address by Mr. Murali Srinivansan, the BNI Global Master Trainer, industry experts from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Taiwan, South Korea, Kenya and Tanzania.

“We are excited to welcome business leaders from all over the world to our annual convention. This is a unique opportunity for our members to connect with each other, learn new skills, and grow their businesses,” said Diana Kibuuka, National Director for BNI Uganda,” she said.

“BN is all about helping businesses grow through word-of-mouth marketing. Our convention is a great opportunity for our members to learn news strategies and tactics for generating referrals and building relationships, “said Muraguri, the National Director for Kenya.

Mr.Murali Srinivasan, the BNI Global Trainer, and Keynote Speaker at the Convention was happy to see the progress BNl is making in Africa, and in particular, in East Africa.

“I am really excited about the impact BNis making on the Business Community particularly in East Africa. The amount of closed business in Uganda in the last 12 months alone is Shs25.6 billion (that is approximately $6.7million). I can’t think of a better way for one to grow your business and build relationships with other business owners. BNI is a supportive community where everyone is focused on helping each other succeed.”