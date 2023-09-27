CNOOC sends Ugandan students to China for further their education 

Uganda Limited has sent off Uganda students to further their studies in China. The students will pursue a Bachelor of Petroleum Engineering at the China University of Petroleum-East China.

The scholarship program is aimed at enhancing capacity building and skills development in the oil and gas industry, promoting and ensuring National Content participation in the oil and gas industry, and further demonstrating that CNOOC Uganda Limited values its area of operation and communities in it.

Since 2014, CNOOC Uganda Limited has so far sponsored a total number of eight Ugandan students, 5 at the bachelor’s level and then the master’s level to undertake studies at China University of Petroleum (East China). These will continue in their footsteps to become our future drilling engineers, production engineers, and completions engineers in the Ugandan oil and gas sector.

Jean Remmy Amanya, one of the beneficiaries of this prestigious scholarship expressed gratitude and joy as he thanked CNOOC Uganda Limited, and everyone involved in awarding him the scholarship. He also acknowledged his fellow scholarship winners and their collective commitment to a brighter future, emphasizing the importance of education as a transformative tool for Uganda and the world.

Amanya reaffirmed their dedication to academics and the opportunities in China, concluding with congratulations to his fellow scholarship winners and blessings for their pursuit of academic excellence.

Mr. Liu Xiangdong, President of CNOOC Uganda Limited, expressed immense pride and honor in bidding farewell to these remarkable young scholars.

He emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to education, capacity building, and national content development in Uganda. The three scholarship recipients, consisting of one female and two males, were chosen through a highly competitive selection process, highlighting their exceptional academic prowess and dedication.

Mr. Liu also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the scholarship recipients, recognizing their dedication to their studies and their potential to be future leaders of Uganda. He also extended gratitude to the parents, guardians, and families present for their unwavering support and emphasized their crucial role in the student’s success.

CNOOC Uganda Limited has a broader commitment to capacity-building initiatives within Uganda, including The Best Performers Awards, and Vocational Skills training programs This is just one of the ways through which CNOOC Uganda Limited is empowering youth and contributing to the nation’s development.