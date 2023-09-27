Museveni to officiate National Science Week

President Yoweri Museveni is set to officiate National Science Week, Eagle Online has learnt. The revelation was made by Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Under the theme; Uganda Tusimbudde, Our Science-Led Journey towards Socio-Economic Transformation, the exhibition week will be held from 6th-11th of November 2023 at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

Musenero said Science Week is a national event which helps us to focus the nation’s attention on the role and also the responsibilities that we have to deploy Science, Technology and Innovation to take us to where we would want to go.

“This celebration will culminate in commemoration of the World Science Day for peace and development, which internationally takes place on November 10, 2023. Our National Science Week was initiated first in 2009 by the National Council for Science, Technology and Innovation,” she said.

She said as a nation, we are on a journey, sometimes it feels like we are not going anywhere. But I want to remind you, and we will show you that we are on a journey. This journey is to say transformed Ugandan society, from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country by 2014.

She said the milestones that have been set along the journey of science lead to socio economic transformation will help us to appreciate where we are and see how far we have come, but also how far we have to go.

It also provides the citizens with the opportunity to interact with innovations because many times innovation is taking place not on the streets, not in public places but hidden away sometimes in science labs, sometimes in workshops.

She said in this year’s exhibition there will be conferences to intensively discuss new technologies and innovations and enable us to judge how far and how well we are doing and identify opportunities.