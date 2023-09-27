28.9 C
Kampala
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Uganda Tanzania and Kenya win bid to host Africa Cup of Nations

By Geoffery Serugo
Minister Peter Ogwang, his Kenya and Tanzania counterparts after the three East African countries were given a green light to co-host CAF.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Uganda’s bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The development has been confirmed by Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Education and Sports (Sports).

Uganda’s East Africa Pamoja Bid, to host the 2027 AFCON finals, alongside Kenya and Tanzania have been approved by Cairo, Egypt. The East African nations beat Senegal, Egypt, Botswana in the race to host 2027.

This is the first time that the three East African Countries have hosted the AFCON. Atleast 18 out of 54 countries hosted AFCON. The 2025 AFCON campaigns will be hosted by Algeria.

Algeria had been in the running for both the 2025 and 2027 campaigns, but newly-elected president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) Walid Sadi announced the country’s withdrawal from the bidding process, stating the move was motivated by a new approach to the football development strategy in Algeria.

