Gen. Mbadi advises Air Force officers to guard reputation of institution

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has presided over the pass out of fifty-two (52) MI24 attack helicopter engineers who were undergoing thirty-six months of training in various disciplines of electrical, and aircraft/airframe maintenance and twenty-eight (28) officers who were undergoing a six months Officer Basic induction course at the Uganda Air Force College in Nakasongola District.

Gen Mbadi in his remarks said that the air force commanders are conducting training to solve the problem of training backlog by use of its qualified internal instructors in relation to the cost and have brought their duties in a professional and effective manner.

“For the engineers, it will make aircraft maintenance easier to a great extent as long as the graduates are willing to exercise the technical skills and knowledge acquired,” said Gen Mbadi.

He urged officers to desist from dangerous tendencies which will lead to damaging the reputation of the institution such as fraud, corruption, cheap popularity among others and to preserve their health and maintain their physical fitness so that they can gain out of it.

Gen Mbadi thanked the Commandant of the College, the Chief Instructor Col Seguya, the instructors and the entire college leadership for planning and delivering the two conducted courses to their conclusive end and for realizing the value of the courses in relation to the quality packages of training perceived.

The Deputy Commander Air Force Brig Gen Stephen Kiggundu who represented Lt Gen Charles Okidi revealed that the Air Force leadership has commenced incorporating the modules of Uganda Air Force College with those of Junior Staff into the Squadron Commanders Course syllabus so that the students of that course are of the same standards with those of Junior Command College, Jinja.

The Commandant of Uganda Air Force College Nakasongola Col James Muhwezi said that the training of personnel from Uganda Air Force College has reduced the cost of training Air Force personnel abroad at all manageable levels.