Museveni congratulates Ruto and Samia Suluhu for agreeing joint bid to host AFCON

President Museveni has congratulated his counterparts Samia Hassan Suluhu and William Ruto for accepting the joint bid by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 AFCON games that was approved yesterday in Cairo- Egypt.

“I congratulate and thank their Excellencies Samia Hassan Suluhu and William Ruto for promptly agreeing to bid for the hosting with us. Commonsense showed even the assessors, I am sure, that the Pan-African effort was, logically, the most attractive, apart from any other considerations,” Museveni said.

He added, “We can only benefit more if we extend this logic to other areas. Also, pooling together the sports infrastructure, e.g. stadia, made our bid more attractive.”

Museveni saluted the Confederation of African Football for this logically unimpeachable decision. Adding, “Mungu abarike East Africa, Mungu Abarike Africa na watu wake. When will Swahili allow us to use double vowels to align the written words with the phonetic sounds? That is another topic.”

On the side of Uganda, Museveni congratulated the Ministry of Education and Sports and the national football bodies for spearheading the effort and the Deputy Speaker who was on the ground in Cairo.

Tanzania President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu happily welcomed the offer and instructed the construction of two standard stadiums.

“We thank God that we have managed to host the biggest football championship in Africa (AFCON2027), collaborating with Kenya and Uganda,” she said.

“I congratulate all of you who participated to ensure that our country gets this wonderful opportunity. I instruct the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to ensure that we make good preparations, including the completion on time and with high quality, of two new modern sports fields in Arusha and Dodoma.”