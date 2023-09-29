Commonwealth Resort Convention Centre on course

As the country gears up to host the Non-alignment conference early next year, many facilities are being finalized and among them is the 4400-seater auditorium, the convention centre at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo.

Earlier last month city tycoon and proprietor of the facility Sudhir Ruparelia, said construction of the one-of-a-kind 4400-seater Speke Resort Convention Centre is on schedule and will be completed in time for the summit. However, latest photos show progression on the facility was on course.

“Ruparelia Group, through our two subsidiaries, Speke Hotels and Meera Investments, is sparing no effort to ensure that we deliver this key strategic national facility on time,” he told the media.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was founded in 1961 with the view to advancing interests of developing countries in the context of Cold War confrontation. In its first three decades, the Movement played a crucial role in decolonization, formation of new independent states, and democratization of international relations.

The Non–AlignedMovement (NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the UN, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

In addition to the 4400-seater auditorium, the convention centre will also have a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference/breakaway meeting rooms and a floating restaurant that can host more than 900 guests, with an extraordinary view of Africa’s largest freshwater lake⏤ Lake Victoria.

The Speke Resort Convention Centre is being developed on a 105-acre luxury resort complex that already has two luxury lakeside resorts; Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, also owned by the Group.

The three iconic properties combined, bring to Uganda’s hospitality sector about 40 indoor meeting and banqueting facilities of various sizes, with a capacity to host 19,000 people! This is in addition to several other outdoor venues. Away from meeting venues, the complex boasts 476 accommodation rooms, including 54 presidential suites and 3 ballrooms.

“All these occurrences, necessitated us to raise the grounds adjacent to the lake and secure them against any possibility of flooding. This has however been done in liaison and in compliance with all the relevant environmental and municipal regulatory authorities and laws,” said Dr. Ruparelia.