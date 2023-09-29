Maj Gen Don Nabasa calls for joint efforts to end criminality and insecurity in Karamoja Sub-Region

The 3rd Infantry Division Commander, Major General Don Nabasa has called upon elders and the women to speak to the Karachunas to embrace peace by doing away with criminality. He was speaking at a peace meeting that was held at Kaithin Village, Loputuk Sub County, Matheniko County in Moroto District.

“If you come out today and surrender your weapon, you will be a free person and potential beneficiary of government programmes. The alternative means of livelihood for the karachunas who once lived in the wilderness and handed over firearms voluntarily to the security is being planned,” said Maj Gen Nabasa as he urged those still in the wilderness to surrender the guns and join the government to pacify Karamoja.

He urged Karamojongs to work together and stop discrimination amongst each other based on ethnicity and promised to conduct inter-clan meetings to resolve conflicts between the conflicting parties.

Maj Gen Nabasa noted that Karamoja is well endowed with a variety of natural resources which can be harnessed if there is peace and security in the Region. He discouraged the people of Karamoja from depending on relief, but rather utilised available opportunities to produce basic needs.

The Deputy Commander 3rd Infantry Division, Brigadier General Felix Busizoori, implored the locals to cooperate with the security forces, by providing timely information about criminals so as to isolate them from the society because it leads to insecurity, loss of lives and livestock.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the Regional Police Commander Mount Moroto Francis Chemusto urged the community to always preserve the scene of crime because the Police dogs are perfect and will never fail to trace criminals. He said this following the recent recovery of twenty-five (25) goats that were stolen from Katanga and later handed to the rightful owner.

Present were, senior officers of the Joint Security Forces, Local leaders, Karachunas and the community.