UNBS to inspect standards for all used car imports

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has announced that all used motor vehicles imported between 23rd September 2023 and 1st November 2023 will undergo destination inspection at a cost of $140 prior to their release from the customs-controlled areas.

According to UNBS, this is in line with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Inspection and Clearance of Imports) Regulations 2022.

“Please note that no surcharge will be paid at the port of entry. Effective 2nd November 2023, all imported used motor vehicles coming from Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries must undergo PVoC with UNBS-approved PVoC service providers prior to importation into Uganda,” they said in a statement.

According to UNBS, motor vehicles arriving in Uganda without Certificates of Roadworthiness shall be subject to a penalty of 15% CIF value and will also be subjected to destination inspection prior to issuance of Import Clearance Certificate.

Analysts say the new regulation is part of government efforts to restrict used-car imports. Used cars comprise 80 percent of the cars on the road.

East African countries have recently tightened rules on importation of second-hand cars into the region as part of the efforts to encourage local assembling and protect the environment.