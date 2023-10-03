Is PlayaBet Competitive Nowadays?

The Kenyan betting market is very saturated. Both local and international companies attend it. It may seem that there is no place for small companies focused exclusively on the local population next to the global giants. But is this really so? Let’s find out using PlayaBet as an example.

PlayaBet Overview

To understand how viable this platform is, we will analyze its activities based on key indicators.

Official Site

The design and interface of the site are pretty modest, and compared to competitors, the resource looks outdated. Essential functions are available to the user and suggested sports and additional links are placed in the side menu. The interface is straightforward and intuitive. It is challenging to get confused. If you have any questions, you can ask them in the chat, which is available at the bottom of the page. Registration and login are also very simple. You can read about them in more detail in the article on registering on playabet.com.

Offer

The choice of sports for betting is relatively modest. However, users will find the most popular disciplines on the site, such as football, basketball, tennis, boxing, cricket, and some others. The bookmaker also provides the most popular markets, such as total, handicap, over/under, double chance, etc. The number of options depends on the sport type and the event’s popularity. The platform only provides sports betting and does not have a casino section.

Mobile Betting

The service does not have a mobile application, which is a serious drawback because mobile betting is prevalent nowadays. However, the site works well on mobile devices due to its simple design and the absence of bulky elements.

Bonuses

The bookmaker offers a risk-free bet to all new users. It means that if your first prediction turns out to be incorrect, the service will return 100% of the bet amount. There are also offers for loyal users and a 50% boost to accumulator bets. After several stakes, bettors receive bet insurance. In general, the offer is not bad but entirely limited compared to industry leaders.

Service Features

Despite its simplicity, the platform provides users with several exciting features.

Cash-Out

If your prediction turns out to be wrong and the field worsens, you can save money by cashing out your bet. In this case, the system closes the bet based on the currently valid odds.

SMS Betting

SMS betting is still in demand in Kenya. International platforms do not provide this opportunity, so this method is a significant advantage for PlayaBet.

Jackpot

You can win a significant amount in the jackpot. To do this, you need to correctly predict the outcome of events on the cards provided by the bookmaker. In this case, you can use the automatic filling of the coupon, in which the system will place the bet using a random number generator.

Pros and Cons of PlayaBet

Let’s see how PlayaBet can compete with its competitors and what aspects require improvement.

Pros Cons ✅Simple and intuitive interface

✅SMS betting

✅Cash-out

✅Attractive odds ❌No mobile app

❌No casino

❌Limited payment options

PlayaBet Perspectives

As you can see, PlayaBet is significantly behind the market leaders in some aspects. It would seem that this calls the continued existence of the service into question. But it’s more complicated.

Firstly, most bettors use several platforms simultaneously, choosing the most suitable odds. Therefore, even modest platforms get enough users. Secondly, top platforms operating worldwide are little focused on local markets. It is where small Kenyan bookmakers have an advantage because they know the needs of their users better.

In addition, not all bettors are delighted with modern technologies and modernization. Some people prefer to place bets in the usual way, for example, using SMS. It is not easy for such users to adapt to changes in the site interface, so they continue to use familiar platforms.

In addition, the reputation and reliability of the bookmaker should not be underestimated. PlayaBet has all the necessary licenses and permits to operate in the Kenyan market and an excellent reputation among users, unlike some leading Kenyan sportsbooks. Therefore, many people prefer this platform, knowing there will be no problems with receiving money. As such, many users prioritize reliability over the abundance of features.

Conclusion

As you can see, many Kenyan users have good reasons to use PlayaBet’s services. It is a genuinely reliable and legal bookmaker that provides a sufficient number of functions for betting. Despite the apparent advantages of market leaders, local bookmakers better understand users’ needs. This fact allows them to stay afloat and maintain a loyal audience. Therefore, we can be confident that competitors won’t soon push PlayaBet out of the market. Of course, the service should monitor trends and think through ways to improve. But at present, it has its fans and continues to work.