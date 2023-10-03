Ntare School suspends all senior six candidates over indiscipline

The Ntare School Management has indefinitely suspended all six candidates over indiscipline involving destruction of school property.

“The School Management has today, 3rd October 2023 decided to indefinitely suspend the entire Senior six because last night they exhibited a high degree of indiscipline,” Mr. Rwampororo Saul, School Head teacher confirmed in a letter.

He added the students deliberately destroyed school property including the recently installed CCTV Cameras around the school.

He however, said that the Board of Governors will subsequently sit to assess the damage and chart the way forward.

This development has left the Old Students and concerned citizens in shock as there is only one month left for the students to sit for their Uganda Advanced Certificate Examinations.