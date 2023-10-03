Police promises strong security at Uganda international trade fair, 2023

Police has mobilized sufficient manpower, both overt and covert, and logistical resources, to counter all forms of threats, vulnerabilities and eventualities, towards the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair (UGITF), will take place from the 3rd -10th, October, 2023, at the UMA show grounds.

Running under the theme, “Driving Manufacturing and Trade Efficiency through Digital Transformation and Innovation”, the annual UGITF is one of the biggest national calendar events that attract local, regional, and international manufacturers, traders, distributors, from various sectors, who showcase a variety of high quality products and services.

SCP Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson said that this year, 2023, Police expects more than 300,000 visitors, including Heads of State, high profile businesspersons, politicians, celebrities, students, researchers and other participants, who will have an opportunity to tour all the exhibition centers, build partnerships and exchange ideas.

“Our security detail comprises of dedicated teams from General Duties, Field Force Unit (FFU), Counter Terrorism, Traffic, Joint Intelligence (ISO, CMI and Crime Intelligence), K9, Fire Brigade, Medical, ICT, CID, UPDF and SFC, among others, who will maintain a heightened presence, throughout the event,” Enanga assured.

He added, “As always, the Joint Security Agencies have been an incredible partner to the UMA growth. Despite the few existing threats, in the country, we would like to inform the organizers and the public that there are no specific threats directed towards the event. Public safety and security is guaranteed.”

Police has also profiled the surrounding areas and mapped out routes for patrols, on foot, motorcycles, vehicles as well as aerial surveillance, using UAV and have opened up a command center, with CCTV, that will monitor all movements of persons and motor vehicles, 24/7 throughout the 7-day, Trade Fair.

The Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola has encouraged all Ugandans and visitors, to attend this years’ Trade Fair and celebrate our entrepreneurs.

Customers and Visitors have been cautioned not to forget that criminals also mark the calendars for these action-packed events, with vast quantities of merchandise in one place.