Tony Glencross fired as Daily Monitor boss

Tony Glencross, the Managing Director Nation Media Group(NMG)-Uganda has been fired from his position.

Sources from the NMG stable intimated to this website that the contract of Glencross will not be renewed when it expires on December 31.

Tony Glencross,who has previously worked with The Vision Group, Daily Monitor’s biggest competitor, joined NMG in 2015.

Sources knowledgeable about what led to his sacking pointed to two underlying reasons: failure by NMG-Uganda’s platforms to rebound from the debilitating effects of the #Covid-19 pandemic and increasing hostility from President Museveni.

NMG bosses and shareholders in Nairobi have been uneasy over the dwindling profits from the Group’s outlets in Nairobi and they decided that heads should roll in Kampala,with Glencross becoming the first scalp.

To further pile pressure on Glencross, President Museveni has upped the pressure on Daily Monitor-NMG’s main outlet in Uganda, incessantly complaining about what he perceives to be negative coverage.

NMG shareholders are wary that Museveni, who is under intense pressure in the run-up to the 2026 polls, will not want to deal with the headache of critical coverage and therefore do not want to upset him.