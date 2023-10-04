Baryomunsi orders for coordination of Ministry activities

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, has ordered all ministers and staff at the ministry to streamline the coordination of activities.

In an internal Memo dated October 3, 2023 wrote to the State Minister for ICT Joyce Sebugwawo, Permanent Secretary and all staff, Baryomunsi outlined 10 key working points that all staff must adhere to.

Key among the directives is that the Minister of State Sebugwawo must always inform Baryomunsi about all her planned activities, all workplans and procurement plans must be submitted to Senior Top Management before implementation.

“All Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with any development partners should be cleared by the minister before they signed by any department or agency under the ministry and in case of those already under implementation, all those MoUs should be availed to the minister for internalization and further guidance, if necessary” Dr. Baryamunsi wrote.

Minister Baryomunsi also directed that employment of contract staff or extension of their contracts should not be done without his clearance.

Another key directive that Minister Baryomunsi made is that the Digital Media Unit of the Ministry should remain in operation. His directive come at the time when some sections had asked for dissolution of the unit as it was perceived to be in competition with Government citizen Interaction Centre.

“There should be no dissolution of any of the existing structures/ units in the ministry without the consent of senior top management. This is for promotion of a guided strategy direction of the ministry. Please note: the Digital Media Unit (DMU) should remain in operation as senior top management makes efforts to sort the funding issues of the ministry” he said.