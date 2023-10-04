22.7 C
Kampala
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Former Museveni ADC, others promoted

By Geoffery Serugo
Lt.-Col.-Wycliff-Keita who has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

Geoffery Serugo
Geoffery Serugohttps://eagle.co.ug

President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 50 UPDF officers in the latest promotions announced by army Spokesperson on Wednesday.

Among those promoted is the Lt Col Robert Koch, the former ADC to president Museveni who is now a full colonel.

The list has five Colonels promoted to Brigadiers and 17 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels, six Acting Lieutenant Colonels to Lieutenant Colonels, Nine Majors to Lieutenant Colonels among other lower ranks.

Col Koch is 503 brigade commander in West Nile. Lt.Col. Peter Musherere former Military Assistant to Gen. Kale Kayihura is among those that are now elevated to the rank of full Colonel.

The only female officer promoted is Lt. Col. Lydia Nandutu who is now a full Colonel. She is a political Commissar of Air Force.

Lt. Col. Saul Nabimanya, the Brigade Commander who commanded the operation that killed all ADF rebels who had entered Uganda in April is also a full Colonel.

Col Wycliff Ruterana Keita who was the first UPDF commander in Equatorial Guinea is now a brigadier.

Geoffery Serugo
