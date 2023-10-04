Stakeholders dialogue kick-off with calls for security in Yei  

October 4, 2023 (YEI) – A civil-military dialogue commenced on Tuesday with calls for peace, security and stability in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

The three-day dialogue on the theme, “Rebuilding durable trust together for peaceful co-existence in Yei” comes amid concerns over gaps in information flow from the top officials to local authorities and the civil population at grassroot level.

About 100 people, including religious Leaders, the organized forces, community leaders, youth, women, persons with disabilities, among others, are attending the event organized by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

The Commissioner of Yei River County Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa admits that due to the conflict on 2016, civilians and the military have been put onto a collision path. “This dialogue is intended to bring us together to an understanding as government, military and the community. Dialogue will allow people forgive themselves.