Zaake tasks Parliament to settle his all outstanding salary arrears

Troubled Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake has tasked leadership of Parliament to settle his outstanding salary arrears after Constitutional Court reinstated him as a Commissioner.

In a letter dated October 2, Zaake, has called upon the Clerk of Parliament, Adolf Mwesigye, to settle all outstanding salary arrears dating back to the time when he was removed from the commission in March of the previous year.

The letter stated, “We demand that parliament pay to our client any and all unpaid honoraria he is entitled to as a Commissioner that has accumulated since March 10, 2022.”

Recently the Constitutional Court in Kampala overturned the Parliament’s decision to remove Zaake from his position as a Parliament Commissioner. The court’s ruling determined that Parliament had failed to adhere to various procedural requirements and had acted in violation of the law.

Furthermore, Zaake is seeking to be reinstated as a Commissioner with all the privileges associated with the position, including an official vehicle, a fuel card, and allowances.

Zaake’s removal as a Parliament Commissioner in March last year was prompted by allegations of misconduct. He had allegedly posted offensive tweets directed at the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, leading to a vote in which 155 legislators supported his removal.

In response to this, Zaake, represented by Lukwago and Company Advocates, lodged a case with the Constitutional Court to challenge Parliament’s actions. The Constitutional Court ruled in favour of Zaake last Thursday.