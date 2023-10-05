Bobi Wine arrested upon arrival at Entebbe Airport

The National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested by unknown security officials immediately on his arrival at the Entebbe International Airport and driven away to an unknown destination.

Kyagulanyi has been in Canada for his mass campaigns to the Ugandans in diaspora. He concluded his tours yesterday in South Africa.



His arrest is based on the safety of the citizens, especially the businessmen as his fellow activists had planned a one-million match to Entebbe Airport to welcome him.

Speaking about the arrest, the Leader of opposition, Mathias Mpuga tweeted that the cowardly regime has arrested our President upon arrival at Entebbe Airport.

“We set out to receive him today, but the panicky regime security could not even allow him into immigration. We follow up for his safety,” Mpuga tweeted.



However, yesterday police issued a strong warning to the NUP activists that such a procession has the potential to disrupt the normal flow of traffic, the movement of individuals, and the operations of businesses along the Entebbe – Gayaza highway.

It may also attract criminal activities, posing risks to bystanders, motorists, passengers, and businesses through acts of theft or other criminal activities.



Police further urged the organizers to cancel their planned procession and encouraged the organizers to coordinate and seek the necessary approvals from the Police to ensure the safety and security of all participants and the general public in future.