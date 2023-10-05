UPDF Fighter- Bomber Jets extend operations in DRC, attack more ADF Camps

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) fighter jets have taken quite some distance inside Democratic Republic of Congo, in the Mambasa territory area and attacked more camps linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The attack by the fighter- Bomber Jets has been confirmed by President Yoweri Museveni in a statement released on Thursday.

“I need to inform you that yesterday our fighter-bombers paid another visit to the terrorists, quite some distance inside Congo, in the Mambasa territory area. They attacked 3 targets, 180 km, 184 km, and 200 km, respectively, from the border on the Ntoroko side,” Museveni said.

He congratulated the Air Force, the Special Duties Regiment (SDR), and the UPDF in general on the good work they are doing to protect Congolese brothers and sisters as well as Ugandans from these spoilt actors who are, saying they are moreover, ignorant of what war actually means.

“They have been inviting us to pay attention to them by killing Ugandans, and we are now responding to the invitation. The attacks are invariably precise, and we shall find out, after some time, who and how many terrorists died,” he added.

According to Museveni, it is futile and very dangerous for the individuals involved to think that “they can kill Ugandans and be safe themselves.”

“We salute the government of H.E. Tshisekedi for agreeing to work with us and allowing us to assist them and, in the process, assist ourselves as Ugandans,” he applauded.