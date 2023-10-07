Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils exciting discounts for special ‘Independence Getaway’

Speke Resort and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort have unveiled a new weekend bonanza dubbed ‘Independence Getaway’ offer for Ugandans to book a luxurious stay at the hotel and enjoy special discount rates on accommodation as the country celebrates its 61st Independence.

According to Speke Resort, the Independence Getaway package which is valid from October 7, to 10th is coupled with a bunch of massive goodies at just $110 per night for a Deluxe room and $145 per night for a Double Deluxe room. (Other room rates are in the poster below.)

On top of this, the management adds that clients get to enjoy accommodation on a half board basis inclusive of Breakfast and Lunch/Dinner or Independence Day special meal, free complimentary usage of health club, swimming pool, steam and sauna among services and you surely wouldn’t want to miss out on this.

“Discover a weekend full of freedom and fitness this Independence Day! Don’t miss out on our special discounted rates and make the most of our incredible health club facilities,” the five-star hotel stated in a Facebook post.

“Get ready for the time of your life as you relax in the privacy of your room. Enjoy lots of exclusive guest privileges and deals that will make your stay memorable,” the post added.

The Speke Resort and Munyonyo Commonwealth Hotels have well-appointed bars and restaurants which allow guests looking for a luxury dining restaurant at the resort to choose from the resort’s traditional, thatched, open-air dining spaces, Lakeside Grill, and the charming Viking Bar.

Unique amongst the resort are dining spaces that offer breathtaking lake views and are surrounded by fragrant, tropical blooming trees, with the melodious sound of waves, monkeys, and birds in flight. Pass by and taste the resort’s thrilling moments!

Whether you like to keep it simple or crave new experiences, you are sure to find accommodation in the Speke Group of Hotels that’s suited to your tastes and equipped with all the modern luxury facilities that one would expect.

The Speke Group of Hotels that manages the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resorts are a subsidiary of the Ruparelia Group of Companies, a conglomerate owned by Uganda’s richest man and business mogul Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.