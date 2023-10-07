Uganda Airlines kickoffs flight to Mumbai today

Uganda Airlines has announced the launch of non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Entebbe starting today October 7.

Uganda airline said India and Uganda are getting connected with a direct flight for the first time in over five decades.

The airline will operate three weekly flights connecting the two countries with a 258-seater Airbus A330-800neo aircraft in a three-class configuration. This includes 20 seats in business class, 28 seats in premium economy, and 210 seats in economy.

A round trip between Mumbai and Entebbe will cost passengers Shs2,253,000 about (Indian Rupees 49,940), as per details on the airline’s website.

“We are excited to introduce this, the latest addition to our network, which affirms Uganda Airlines expands travel options for our passengers. Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda that date back more than a century,” said Adedayo Olawuyi, chief commercial officer at the airline.

Olawuyi added that the airline has plans to further connect Uganda to Indian cities such as Delhi and Chennai this year.

“Since 2017, I have relentlessly pursued the dream of a direct flight from Mumbai to Entebbe, believing it to be the catalyst for enhanced trade, commerce, and tourism between our two nations. I am elated to witness the realization of my vision,” said Madhusudan Agrawal, Consul of Uganda.

It will take passengers five and a half hours to travel between the two cities in each direction, the airline said.

The inaugural flight UR 430 from Uganda will depart Entebbe on 7 October and the return UR 431 will depart Mumbai on October 8.

The airline currently operates flights to Dubai, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Kinshasa and Mogadishu.