UMA, Turkish Embassy in Uganda partner to benchmark Industrial model

The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), in partnership with the Embassy of Turkey in Uganda, is embarking on an eight-day Industrial Tour to Turkey. This initiative presents a remarkable opportunity for Ugandan manufacturers to expand their reach, forge international partnerships, and drive economic development, all of which align with the goals of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The primary objectives of this industrial tour are to open up markets for various Ugandan products, facilitate investment partnerships, establish crucial business connections, and promote the exchange of knowledge and experience. A delegation of 25 members from the Uganda Manufacturers Association and Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to connect Ugandan manufacturers and traders with the global market, fostering partnerships that will contribute to Uganda’s economic growth.

Deo Kayemba, Chairman of the UMA board of directors, emphasized the significance of such international partnerships during the flag-off meeting at the UMA Head Office. He stressed the need to extend the influence of Ugandan industrialists beyond national borders, securing markets for local products while gaining exposure to international best practices, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative ideas, all of which align with the PDM program.

“The carefully crafted tour itinerary will provide the Ugandan delegates with comprehensive insights into Turkey’s industrial sectors, including steel, energy, food processing, textiles, and more. Through planned engagements, the delegation aims to gain first-hand knowledge of potential investment opportunities and foster valuable business exchanges,” Kayemba added.

The economic ties between Uganda and Turkey have been steadily strengthening. In 2021, Uganda’s exports to Turkey reached US$11.7 million, featuring key commodities such as coffee, tea, tobacco, and fruits. Meanwhile, Turkish exports to Uganda, including machinery, electronic products, and home appliances, amounted to US$53.1 million.

This growth trajectory underscores the expanding economic partnership, which has evolved from a mere $722k in 1995 to US$11.7 million in 2021, representing an annual growth rate of 11.3 percent. The UMA’s policy agenda aims to revitalize primary industries, supporting existing manufacturers and agro-processing.

“This industrial tour is expected to unveil numerous investment and partnership opportunities, particularly in electronic, electrical, steel, textiles, coffee, and the mineral sector,” said James Kalibbala, the chairperson of the UMA advisory committee. In addition to market exploration, delegates will delve into Turkish markets, gaining insights into sourcing raw materials and machinery for Ugandan industries and enhancing product competitiveness in both local and global markets.

The tour also seeks to facilitate discussions and partnerships that can attract foreign investment to Uganda, bolstering industrial capabilities and creating job opportunities. Business networking is another key objective of the tour, where Ugandan delegates will engage with Turkish industrialists and entrepreneurs, fostering valuable business contacts and the exchange of innovative ideas, paving the way for new collaborations and growth opportunities.

According to Kalibbala, UMA remains dedicated to supporting local manufacturers in their pursuit of growth and global competitiveness. “This industrial tour is not just an event; it’s a catalyst for progress, empowering Ugandan industrialists to tap into the vast opportunities available on the international stage.” Sarah Basemera, one of the manufacturers participating in the tour, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, which she intends to utilize for benchmarking and networking.