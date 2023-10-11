Equity Bank speaks out on customer’s Shs 10M fraud

Equity Bank is investigating messages circulating on social media in relation to an alleged fraudulent activity on the account of one of their customers amounting to Ushs 10 million.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the customer claims that the bank “stole” his money and that he is being tossed around without any much assistance. In the video, which he took at the bank’s head office in Kampala, the complainant claims that the people he was given to assist him are dodging him.

“I am here crying for my 10 million and there is no one to help me. Here is another customer who lost 1.5 million. They have given me a security assistant to help me yet he does not know how the bank operates,” the customer claimed.

He added that Equity Bank pleads to us to open up the accounts but only to steal our money.

“The police and court of law are aware of the cases in this bank but have kept silent,” the customer exclaimed.

In a statement, Equity Bank said, “We are engaging and supporting the affected customer as well as working with the relevant authorities to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

“Whereas we are bound by the client confidentiality rule and therefore cannot disclose customer interactions in the media, we wish to reiterate our message to all our customers that in the event of loss of their phone, they should immediately report to the bank through our 24/7 customer helpline 0312327000,” Equity Bank added.