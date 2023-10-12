CAA suspends study tours at Entebbe Airport

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended all study tours to Entebbe International Airport citing congestion due to increasing numbers and the on-going expansion works.

The announcement has been revealed by Vianney Mpuuga Luggya the Manager Public Affairs at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Vianney Mpuuga said, “Owing to a growing number of users of the facilities at Entebbe International Airport and in light of the on-going expansion works, which have led to condoning-off of some areas of the car parking, study tours have been temporarily suspended to reduce on the congestion.”

Vianney Mpuuga added that the move is aimed at enhancing service provision as the facilities are being upgraded for a better passenger experience.

“Members of the public will be informed as soon as the suspension of study tours is lifted. We regret the inconvenience caused,” he noted.