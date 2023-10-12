Minister Katumba Wamala launches UCIFE exhibition and Contractors run 2023

The Minister of Works and transport, Katumba Wamala has today launched the Uganda Construction and Infrastructure (UCIFE) Forum and Exhibition and The Contractors Run 2023.

The two momentous events that will take place on December, 14th to 16th, 2023 are set to redefine the construction industry in Uganda endeavoring to underscore the pivotal role of the Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC) and its members in shaping Uganda’s construction and infrastructure landscape over the last 30 years.

The Chief Guest for UCIFE 2023 will be H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda and the KeyNote Speaker is Prof. PLO Lumumba, a notable Pan-Africanist, who has delivered several speeches about African solutions to African problems.

In partnership with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Government of Uganda, UCIFE 2023 emerges as an annual gathering that brings together industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and tackle critical industry matters.

“It is my pleasure to announce that this year, UCIFE themed “Celebrating UNABCEC’s 30 Years of Shaping Uganda’s Construction Industry”. Alongside UCIFE, I am also pleased to announce that the inaugural Contractors’ Run 2023 will be held on December 16th 2023, in support of improving the Emergency Response Assistance to road accident victims admitted by Regional Referral Hospitals.

Minister Wamala further applauded UNABCEC for its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Uganda’s construction industry. Saying, “UNABCEC has emerged as a beacon of excellence and professionalism, serving as a driving force behind the industry’s transformation and growth. Over the past three decades, this organization has consistently championed the interests of contractors and industry stakeholders.”

“The construction industry, often referred to as one of the cornerstones of our nation’s development, holds tremendous significance. It breathes life into our infrastructure, fuels economic growth, and provides livelihoods to countless individuals and families across Uganda. The construction and infrastructure sectors contribute significantly to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 12% of our nation’s economic prosperity,” Wamala said.

He added, “Our commitment to infrastructure development is steadfast. The 2023/24 budget designates a substantial 13% allocation for infrastructure projects, reaffirming our priority to enhance Uganda’s infrastructure, a cornerstone for economic growth and prosperity.”

He revealed that the government is currently executing multiple road construction projects across the country. Among these, the Kampala-Jinja Expressway as well as actively working on numerous affordable housing projects nationwide to address the housing shortage. Furthermore, expansion projects for Entebbe International Airport and Kabaale International Airport in the oil-rich Albertine Graben are underway. In addition, we are actively seeking investors for various construction projects through public-private partnerships. These efforts underscore the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and industry stakeholders. UNABCEC and its members remain integral to these endeavors, offering their expertise, innovation, and unwavering dedication.

“We are merely at the dawn of Uganda’s infrastructure potential. UCIFE provides opportunities for us all to come together, share knowledge, and collectively contribute to a better future for our industry and our nation,” Wamala concluded.

Speaking at the launch, UNABCEC President, James One Olonya said that the forum and exhibition will focus on all aspects of the construction industry including; industry standards and regulation, engineering, materials, technology and innovation, equipment, contract financing, management solutions, architecture, real estate, among others.

He said that the discussion topics under consideration include: Performance of Uganda’s Private Sector in the last three decades, Investment Opportunities in the Construction Industry, Green, Digital, and Intelligent construction and infrastructure, Standardization of Construction Materials and Positioning the Construction Industry to take advantage of the East African Community market and the African Continental Free Trade Area, among others.

He further noted that the event will attract over 500 participants and there shall also be a launch of a new brand aimed at making the Association an inclusive umbrella body of all practitioners in the construction contracting sector.

Olonya said the Inaugural Contractors’ Run 2023 emphasizes the industry’s commitment to social responsibility – symbolizing pledge to give back to communities.

“The World Health Organization’s “Global Report on Road Safety 2018” indicates that about 1.35 million people die each year on the world’s roads and between 20 and 50 million sustain non-fatal injuries. The recent study commissioned by the Parliamentary Committee on Health in October 2022 revealed that the number of road accident victims admitted by Regional Referral Hospitals around the country have been steadily increasing from 14,809 in 2019/20 to 21,313 in 2020/21 to 24,554 in 2021/22. This is despite the government’s efforts to reduce and control road accidents in the country. The study further emphasizes the need for improvement in Emergency Response Assistance to road accident victims as the number one key recommendation,” Olonya noted.

Olonya revealed, “UNABCEC, being an umbrella body of key players in the road infrastructure network, has organized The Contractors Run 2023 under the theme: “Running for Road Accident Victims” to mobilize industry stakeholders to support the improvement of Emergency Response Assistance to road accident victims. With the target of mobilizing more than 10,000 runners, the proceeds will be used to purchase hospital beds and mattresses for selected Regional Referral Hospitals in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, to improve emergency response assistance for road accident victims.”

The Contractors’ Run 2023 will combine virtual and physical modes; The Virtual Run which will take place from 14th October to 10th December 2023, where partners shall be participating through a mobile app to join a network of runners and participate in various races and challenges at their convenience.

The Physical Run will take place on Saturday, 16th December 2023, at Kololo Independence Grounds, offering different routes of 10km and 5km, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

There will also be Blood Donation Drive from 14th to 16th December 2023 to ensure the availability of safe blood in hospitals for accident victims. And the Contractor Magazine (Souvenir Edition) – a special issue that will be reﬂecting UNABCEC’s journey, celebrating significant milestones, showcasing outstanding projects, and providing insights into the future of the industry will also be published.

These events have been initiated as part of our 30th Anniversary celebrations but moving forward, they will be annual events under different themes. As they look back on the last 30 years of existence, marveling at the incredible journey that UNABCEC has undertaken.

The Official Partners for UCIFE 2023 include: Tembo Steels (U) Limited, Kansai Plascon U Ltd, Dott Services Ltd, and Next Media. The events are also supported by industry associations including; Uganda Association of Consulting Engineers (UACE), Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE), Uganda Society of Architects (USA), Institution of Surveyors of Uganda (ISU), Association of Real Estates Agents (AREA), Construction Management Association of Uganda (CMAU), UMOJA Painters Association, among others.