 UNDP Elgon Half Marathon slated for late October in Mbale 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JOCDEF) have today unveiled the UNDP Elgon Half Marathon, a sports tourism product set to elevate the profile of Uganda’s Elgon region as a world-class tourism destination.

UNDP Elgon Half Marathon with Joshua Cheptegei will take place in Mbale City on Saturday October 28, 2023 and feature 5km, 10km and 21km running events traversing the foothills of the breathtaking Mount Elgon National Park.

Ashley Prigent, the Communications and Partnerships Specialist, UNDP said that the event is designed to amplify the need for climate action and biodiversity conservation in the Elgon region, broaden inclusive and meaningful community participation within the tourism value chain, and diversify Uganda’s tourism offering.

Ashley Prigent, guided, “Participants can register at bit.ly/elgonhalfmarathon for a fee of Shs30,000 which includes participation in the run, official running kit (singlet and water bottle), medals and prizes for the winning runners. Official running kit collection points will be from Mbale City Council office and select TotalEnergies petrol stations and MTN service centres in Kampala and Mbale. Proceeds from the event will go directly to Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JOCDEF) to support the foundation’s important work in community transformation.”

Mr. Joshua Cheptegei, reigning Olympic Champion, World Record-holder of the 5,000m and 10,000m events and three-time 10,000m World Champion, has brokered a partnership with UNDP to champion climate action and biodiversity conservation while ensuring that tourism activities enable inclusive and sustainable development within the Elgon region.

Prigent added, “The UNDP Elgon Half Marathon will feature Mr. Joshua Cheptegei as well as teammates and training partners including Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo and several other elite athletes.”

Several Government entities and private sector companies have joined this cause including the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, National Forestry Authority, Uganda Athletics Federation, Next Media, Vision Group, MTN, TotalEnergies and Stanbic Bank.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change, working with a broad network of experts and partners to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet.

The Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JOCDEF) was formed with a purpose to transform communities into strong, united and influential partners in development. Its main agenda is to use sports for community transformation with the vision of a community that enjoys socio-economic development and security.