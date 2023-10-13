URA impounds 200 used laptop worth Shs112m at Entebbe Airport

The Uganda Revenue Authority-URA customs at Entebbe Airport impounded a consignment containing over 200 used laptops worth Shs112 million.

The Acting Manager of Entebbe Customs, Simon Esunget said they received information that a one Kanyike Sam had checked in several packages as passenger-accompanied baggage.

“We started planning on how to intercept them without missing. The intelligence team was on the ground monitoring the arriving guests while another set of the team with plain clothes were positioned in different corners of the baggage claim area,” he said.

“When Kanyike touched down at the airport, he started collecting his packages, securing them in a corner and later walked around as though someone wished to help himself but instead disappeared, leaving the packages behind,” Esunget narrated.

URA engaged the Airline ground handlers and took custody of the packages. These were subjected to non-intrusive inspection and the images clearly showed used laptops which are banned by the Finance Act 2009. The used laptops are worth $30,000 about Shs112 Million

Further physical verification revealed more assorted items including:

23 pkgs x 5 kgs of assorted make-up accessories (make-up brushes, make-up sponges)

23 kg x 4 kg of assorted synthetic hair weaves

23 pkgs x 3 kgs of assorted crochet braids

A brand-new Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 1.

4 pcs of brand-new MacBook Pro 13-inch 512GB

1 pc of a water pipe

2 pieces of motor vehicle spare parts

10 kg of used clothes

Esunget noted that Entebbe Customs is currently pursuing full implementation of advance passenger information by all airlines. “This will facilitate customs to profile and target specific passengers while facilitating expedited clearance of compliant passengers based on credible information,” he explains.

According to Section 200 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 as amended, importing prohibited goods into Uganda can lead to imprisonment of up to five years or a penalty of 50 percent of the value of the subject goods.