Vivo Energy Uganda Unveils Festive Season Delights with ‘Bikula Bonnet and Win’ Promotion

Vivo Energy Uganda, the exclusive distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, unveiled its exciting ‘Bikula Bonnet and Win’ promotion, in partnership with Shell Helix motor oils.

‘Bikula Bonnet,’ which translates to ‘open your car bonnet,’ is designed to reward over 15,000 motorists with instant prizes when they either top up their engine oil or service their vehicles with Shell Helix motor oils.

Rebecca Nassiwa, the Lubricants Brand Manager of Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasized the superior engine cleanliness, improved fuel economy, and enhanced engine performance provided by Shell Helix motor oils for a wide range of vehicles.

As part of this ten-week promotion, customer champions at Shell service stations nationwide will encourage motorists to open their bonnets for engine oil level checks, assess oil quality, and review service history. Customers who choose Shell Helix motor oils for their top-up or servicing needs will automatically qualify for instant prizes, including fuel top-ups, car service discounts, and exclusive Shell Helix merchandise.

Johan Grobbelaar, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the company’s commitment to rewarding loyal customers for their preference for Shell Helix motor oils. He invited all drivers to visit participating Shell stations, top up or service their vehicles with Shell Helix, and seize the opportunity to win fantastic prizes.

Beyond the promotion, Vivo Energy Uganda looks forward to enhancing customer satisfaction by improving vehicle performance and delivering extraordinary experiences. They encourage all motorists to discover the exceptional benefits of Shell Helix motor oils and transform their driving experience.

The Shell Helix ‘Bikula Bonnet and Win’ promotion will run throughout October and the festive season. Get ready to enjoy the rewards and benefits of Shell Helix motor oils for your vehicle.