Absa Bank declines contributing towards Busoga Royal Wedding

Absa Bank has declined contributing towards the forthcoming King of Busoga Royal Wedding over earlier scheduled commitments in the period.

In a letter, Hellen Busuula, Absa marketing and customer Experience Director said, “We appreciate your request for Absa to attend and contribute towards the Royal Wedding scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18th 2023.”

She added, “Regrettably, we write to inform you that we are unable to support this request due to earlier commitments in the period. Thank you for choosing Absa Bank Uganda in this regard, and wishing the best in your preparations.”

The institution’s decision left citizens furious, saying that this was a negative reaction that will last more than it should and that Absa may lose business and close all branches in Busoga.

“The Basoga can confidently and collectively eliminate Absa from Busoga. Such concessions are good for business development, especially the local markets. If it was the white empire,we would see them offering but rather we see the contrary,” a one Ssetuba Felix tweeted.

Richard Ssbagala said that considering the fallout of Public Relations, he would choose not to respond at all. “I would give a token sum and still not put anything in writing,” he said.

He added that Absa should never put a rejection of a request from such a prominent or potential client in writing.