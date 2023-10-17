Five NUP MPs suspended from Parliament

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has suspended five National Unity Platform Members of parliament from attending plenary sitting for three days and these include; Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality), Joyce Bagala (Mityana DWR), Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East), Frank Kabuye (Kassanda South) and Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality).

The decision followed the disagreement among the legislators on playing the videos of arresting the National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi on his return from South Africa and his supporters on the Independence Day as they organized a national prayer day.

Francis Zaake’s discipline at Parliament has been disgusting as last week he was referred to Parliament’s Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Juliet Kyinyamatama which many opposition legislators protested the move.

Earlier today, a section of Makerere University students from Rakai District had asked Parliament to subject Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality) to a mental health test, saying the irrational, improper, impractical and unprofessional conduct of Zaake doesn’t speak of someone in a good mental state.

“We also pray that Parliament considers subjecting Zaake that exhibits such behavior to a mental health test. We all know that the country is built on one of the strongest institutions which is family therefore such tarnishing remarks catalyze domestic violence breaking down families which consequently leads to the breakdown of the country,” James Guma, Secretary General, Makerere University Rakai District Students Association.

However, during the plenary sitting Jonathan Odur (Erute South) suspected plain clothed security operatives at Chambers of Parliament and raised alarm about their presence, claiming they were seen carrying firearms, yet these are not allowed inside Parliament

“I have been in this Parliament in the past and during the short break, I have seen people who aren’t MPs and they are carrying firearms, it brings my memory to what happened during age limit would you guide that whoever is carrying a pistol to retreat back and allow MPs exercise their rights freely,” Odur alarmed.