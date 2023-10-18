Suspected ADF rebels kill three in Queen Elizabeth National Park

The joint security forces are investigating suspected ADF Rebels who on Tuesday evening shot and killed three people including two foreign tourists before burning their vehicle in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District.

The three, a British national, a South African citizen and their Ugandan guide are said to have been attacked at Nyamunuka along Katwe Road in the Western Uganda district of Kasese, according to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) spokesperson, Bashir Hangi.

“The deceased, whose names are withheld, include a Ugandan tour guide, a UK citizen and a South African citizen were travelling under Gorilla and Wildlife Safaris, a local tour company,” Mr Hangi said.

He added that UWA had already informed the Uganda Police and other security agencies “who are working diligently to establish the precise sequences of events leading up to this horrific incident and to identify those responsible.”

The Tourist Vehicle in which the two foreign tourists and a Ugandan were traveling when the attack happened in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The Uganda Police Spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga linked the “cowardly terrorist attack” on the tourists to the extremist ADF rebels usually based in the east of the neighbouring DR Congo.

“We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park,” Enanga said in a Tuesday police statement.

“Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.