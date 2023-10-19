Diwali festival is back at Speke Resort

The Diwali festival, an event of lights and one of the most significant events in Indian culture which involves a variety of traditional dishes, games, plays and other activities to symbolize Indian culture is back.

The event will be commemorated on 5th November, 2023 at Speke Resort Munyonyo and all rich cuisines of Indian Sub-continent foods will be showcased.

Diwali is a Hindu festival observed as a public holiday in various countries like Fiji, Mauritius, India, and Trinidad & Tobago and all over the world by over 100 million people. In most places, it is celebrated for five days.

It is marked to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, life over death, self-renewal, and knowledge over ignorance, and others.

Diwali also marks the death of many demons like Narkusur by Lord Krishna, the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and Lord Vamana defeating Bali.

During celebrations, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi Puja and ask the goddess to bless them with prosperity, happiness, peace and wealth.

The auspicious carnival is widely associated with Lakshmi the goddess of prosperity and Ganesha the God of wisdom and remover of obstacles, with many other traditions connecting to the holiday.

Gates will open starting midday, at the resort and fireworks will be lit from 7:30pm onwards..

The day is usually full of fun and couples, families, friends, business associates engage in acts of love like gift exchanges, settling off old deals, forgiving one another as a way of positivity and moving forward.

The event will have a variety of Indian delicacies, games, music and drinks for the people to enjoy and celebrate with their families and friends. There will be home cooked food, casino, bar and kids’ corner.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort Munyonyo is an elegant, beautiful and magnificent resort, and it is also part of Ruparelia Group of Companies owned by entrepreneur Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

It has hosted a series of groundbreaking events including United Nations conferences, big concerts, high profile weddings and African Union summits. In 2007, the resort rose to global prominence after it was chosen to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).