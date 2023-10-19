Speaker Among mourns fallen Ex-Minister Henry Kyemba

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has mourned fallen Henry Kyemba, the former minister of State for Animal Husbandry in the National Resistance Movement government, and Health Minister during Idi Amin’s government.

Kyemba has passed away last evening at her daughter’s residence in Namugongo, a Kampala City suburb at 84 years after battling with diabetes-related complications

“We offer our sincere Condolences to the family and friends of Hon. Henry Kyemba upon his passing. We pray that the Lord comforts his loved ones in this moment of grief and grants his soul eternal rest,” Among consoled.

She added, “ Kyemba served his Country with distinction in various capacities and played a critical role in preserving the history of Uganda,”

Henry Kisaja Magumba Kyemba has been a Ugandan retired political figure who held several high positions and finally became Minister of Health during Uganda’s rule by Idi Amin.

He served in that post from February 1974 until May 1977, when he fled into exile.

Apart from being a minister, Kyemba also held several high positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture (1972), Principal Private Secretary to President Milton Obote and State Minister for Animal Husbandry in the early years of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime among other positions.