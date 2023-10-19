25.7 C
Kampala
Friday, October 20, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Featured

Speaker Among mourns fallen Ex-Minister Henry Kyemba

By Geoffery Serugo

Must read

Geoffery Serugo
Geoffery Serugohttps://eagle.co.ug

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has mourned fallen Henry Kyemba, the former minister of State for Animal Husbandry in the National Resistance Movement government, and Health Minister during Idi Amin’s government.

Kyemba has passed away last evening at her daughter’s residence in Namugongo, a Kampala City suburb at 84 years after battling with diabetes-related complications

“We offer our sincere Condolences to the family and friends of Hon. Henry Kyemba upon his passing. We pray that the Lord comforts his loved ones in this moment of grief and grants his soul eternal rest,” Among consoled.

She added, “ Kyemba served his Country with distinction in various capacities and played a critical role in preserving the history of Uganda,”

Henry Kisaja Magumba Kyemba has been a Ugandan retired political figure who held several high positions and finally became Minister of Health during Uganda’s rule by Idi Amin.

He served in that post from February 1974 until May 1977, when he fled into exile.

Apart from being a minister, Kyemba also held several high positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture (1972), Principal Private Secretary to President Milton Obote and State Minister for Animal Husbandry in the early years of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime among other positions.

Geoffery Serugo
Website | + posts
Previous article
Centenary Bank arrests one staff member over customer fund fraud
Next article
AU must be neutral on Middle East
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks