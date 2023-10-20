Paris Saint-Germain v Milan: match full of intrigue

The betting company 1xBet presents participants in one of the Champions League third-round central matches, where Paris Saint-Germain will take on Milan at the Parc des Princes.

There is no way back

The French champion confidently started the new Champions League season, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0, but in the second round, suffered a crushing defeat in Newcastle 1-4. Paris is not used to such football slaps in the face and is probably preparing a hot reception for the Rossoneri.

Milan has suffered bad luck so far. Over the two starting games, the team struck 39 shots at the opponents’ net but managed to get only two goalless draws. The squad is in third place in the group and must play in Paris to win. It means that Kylian Mbappe may have free zones, and the entire football world knows about his superpowers to use his speed advantage.

Donnarumma and Yacine meet their “exes”

The French midfielder of Milan and the Italian goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain began their careers in clubs they can play with on October 25. At a very young age, Gianluigi Donnarumma became the main goalkeeper in Milan, but in the summer of 2021, the parties could not agree on the new contract amount, and he moved to France. Now, tifosi call the former idol Dollarrumma and put pressure on him.

Adli Yacine left Paris at the age of 19. Over the years, he has made his name in Bordeaux and become an indispensable player in Milan’s midfield. The Frenchman did not want to stay behind the Paris Saint-Germain stars and can now recall old grievances to his former club.

Hernandez brothers’ meeting

Another exciting match storyline is a possible Hernandez brothers’ struggle. Theo is not only Milan’s brightest leader but also one of the world’s best left-backs. Lucas can play both left and center in defense. He’s moved to Paris this summer and shows a brilliant performance. Who will win in the brotherly showdown, and who will their mother root for?

Lee Kang-in’s return

Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in was recognized as the best player of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Since then, he has steadily progressed, playing for the Spanish Valencia and Mallorca, and then moved to Paris, where he quickly appeared in the starting lineup.

During the adaptation process, the football player had to join the Korean U-23 national team participating in the Asian Games. Interestingly, only victory in the tournament guaranteed Lee Kang-in exemption from the army, where, by law, every Korean must serve. He won and now triumphantly returned to Paris! All that remains is to make his debut in the Champions League.

