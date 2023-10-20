Tayebwa gives one-month ultimatum on human rights abuses statement

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, has been given a one-month ultimatum to make a response to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, over the alleged unabated human rights abuses and the shrinking civic space.

The directive was given by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, during plenary sitting on Thursday, 19 October 2023.

Tayebwa’s decision followed a statement by Mpuuga, who was responding to the Minister’s statement that was made on Tuesday, 17 October 2023.

“I am going to engage both sides. LoP, I would request that by tomorrow, you avail the Minister with this information and then for us we shall require the Minister to make a statement, in response with very clear details,” Tayebwa said.

Mpuuga dismissed the Minister’s statement arguing that it was an attempt to justify repression and clamp down on political dissent in the country.

“I do not find the Minister’s statement tenable since it has fallen short of addressing the wanton abuse of human rights, the growing state of impunity, general breakdown of the rule of law and the shrinking civic space, for that I invite this August House to reject that statement,” Mpuuga said.

He demanded accountability of the alleged murder of 22 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) during the campaign trail of the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi in 2021.

“The relatives of the deceased are still reeling in bereavement with no hope of ever receiving justice for the death of their loved ones,” he said.

Mpuuga added that the government has ignored providing accountability and justice for 18 persons who have been missing for close to four years now.

“These persons were picked from their work places and homes by state security agencies. Detailed accounts of their arrest and eventual disappearance have been provided by families and friends. Only the state can account for their whereabouts,” he said.

Over the last three years, Mpuuga said that several Ugandans were arrested and detained without trial, citing that this represents one of the worst abuses of human rights.

“In 2021, over 500 NUP supporters were arrested in different parts of the country on various flimsy charges. Most of them were released after one year without trial, some had to pay a ransom to gain their freedom,” he said.

The Minister however said that he could not respond because the issues raised by the LOP were subjudice.

“The response could have been unsatisfactory but that does not close avenues for accountability. We have many avenues in which these issues can be addressed to their satisfaction,” said Muhoozi.

He added that the government will guarantee civic space to the opposition and all the citizens.

“That right is also not duty free, it is not obligation neutral. Government believes in the rule of law and we believe in constitutionalism,” Muhoozi said.