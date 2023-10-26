PM Nabbanja graduates with a master’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has graduated with a master’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation from Nkumba University in Entebbe.

She graduated along with 1,856 students who attained Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees, Masters and Doctorates in different academic programs at the 25th graduation ceremony of the University.

The graduation ceremony which was held at the main campus in Entebbe, Gen. Katumba Wamala, the minister for works and transport was accorded a honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

Speaking during the ceremony, Prof Jude Lubega, the Vice Chancellor of Nkumba University urged all graduands to leverage networking to unlock opportunities, develop a Continuous learning culture and skills acquisition for them to prosper.